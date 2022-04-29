Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.