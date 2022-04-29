Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 125,230 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 588.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,230 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Match Group worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,265,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,222. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

