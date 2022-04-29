Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 41,731 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $720,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,991. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

