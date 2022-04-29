Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,998 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Creative Planning lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $23,277,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE:CL traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.34. 562,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

