Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP traded down $14.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.10. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,566. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

