Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 29,866 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ball by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ball by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 69,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

