Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.05. 14,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.