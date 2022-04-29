Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $22,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MSCI by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,506,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $415.33 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

