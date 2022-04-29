Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,020 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $53,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,932. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

