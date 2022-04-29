Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $110.70 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $110,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,640. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84.

