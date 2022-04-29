Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $41.05 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,164. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

