Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 224,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Eaton by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 351,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $3,695,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.32. 32,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.