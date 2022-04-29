Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.80. 10,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,488. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $341.61 and a one year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

