Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.20% of AtriCure worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 11,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

