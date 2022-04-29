Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.70. 117,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

