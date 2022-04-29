Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 119,301 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 1.56% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $66,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,834,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.