Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 70,309 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.53. 101,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

