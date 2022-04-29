Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. 64,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

