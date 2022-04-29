Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 855 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. 29,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,019. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

