Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 888 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.14. 34,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,149. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,531 shares of company stock valued at $26,097,538. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

