Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000.

IWV traded down $5.05 on Friday, hitting $242.30. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,079. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.14 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

