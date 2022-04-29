Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY22 guidance to $7.44-7.74 EPS.

Shares of BMY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 1,472,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,776,424. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 55,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

