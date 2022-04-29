British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.28) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 640 ($8.16) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.58.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. British Land has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

