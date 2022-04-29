Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in April

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Shares of BTVCF stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

Get Britvic alerts:

About Britvic (Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.