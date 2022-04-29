Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in April

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.
Shares of BTVCF stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.02.
