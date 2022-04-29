Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $564.48. 30,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.67 and a 200-day moving average of $584.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

