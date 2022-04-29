Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $743.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $744.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.27 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $329.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 10,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.40.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.