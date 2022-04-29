Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $908.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $925.22 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 106,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

