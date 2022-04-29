Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $128.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $546.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

