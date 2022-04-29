Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.