Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE KBH traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
