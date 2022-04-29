Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

MGTA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 481,753 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

