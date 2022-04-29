Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMR. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 1,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

