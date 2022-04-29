Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.52 million and the lowest is $43.56 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $182.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $194.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $191.35 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in City Office REIT by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,254. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $664.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

