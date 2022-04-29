Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $198.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $892.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $895.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 816,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,796,000 after purchasing an additional 607,530 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.