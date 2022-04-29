Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $2,073.00

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,073.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,014.44 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,009.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,953.61. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.