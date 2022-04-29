Brokerages Set BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Price Target at C$11.50

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBTV. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BBTV stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.21. 23,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.28. BBTV has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$45.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

