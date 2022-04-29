Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Target Price at $10.44

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ LX opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $476.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 164,668 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

