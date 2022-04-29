Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$13.32

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUN. Barclays upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

TSE LUN opened at C$11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.26. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

