Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Price Target at €10.10

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.10 ($10.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.86) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.32) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, April 1st.

B4B3 stock traded up €0.35 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €8.50 ($9.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($13.23). The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million and a PE ratio of 77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.01.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

