Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $129.88

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.88.
Several research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.
About NetEase (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.