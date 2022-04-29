Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

