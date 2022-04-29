Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target at $131.17

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Perficient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 70,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

