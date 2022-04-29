Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Target Price at $238.67

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($263.44) to €256.00 ($275.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($250.54) to €243.00 ($261.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($231.18) to €217.00 ($233.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at $$47.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

