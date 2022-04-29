Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $292.67

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.5% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 890,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,123. Roche has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

