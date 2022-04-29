Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $199.83

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.