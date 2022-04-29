Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) PT at GBX 246.14

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246.14 ($3.14).

SPI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.77) to GBX 347 ($4.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Spire Healthcare Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.87. The stock has a market cap of £866.42 million and a PE ratio of -91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 185.40 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.44).

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($25,367.70).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

