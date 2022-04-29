Brokerages Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) PT at $36.00

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Valneva alerts:

VALN stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.