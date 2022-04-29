Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target at $44.38

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,541,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

