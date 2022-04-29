Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 518,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,447. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,421,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 58.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

