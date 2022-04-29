Brokers Issue Forecasts for Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average is $222.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.