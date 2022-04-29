Brokers Offer Predictions for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.12 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.